Euphoria season 3 filming delayed due to 'script issues'

By Katie Louise Smith

Euphoria season 3 – which will reportedly feature a time jump – is delayed so that Sam Levinson can have "more time to break the story".

It's official – Euphoria season 3 filming has been delayed 'indefinitely', but HBO have doubled down on the confirmation that the show will return at some point in 2025. Now, TheWrap has reported the 'real' reason behind the recent delay.

Euphoria season 3 was already facing major delays of up to six months due to the writers and actors strikes that happened in 2023. Filming was reportedly set to start in May 2024 but now it's been 'put on hold'. Not cancelled, just paused for now.

HBO confirmed in a statement: "HBO and Sam Levinson remain committed to making an exceptional third season. In the interim, we are allowing our in-demand cast to pursue other opportunities."

Yesterday (Mar 26), it was reported that Euphoria season 3 had been delayed due to 'script issues'. Now, a source has revealed to TheWrap what the reported 'script issues' are apparently about.

Euphoria season season 3 filming delayed due to 'script issues'. Picture: HBO via Alamy

According to TheWrap, the 'reason' why the scripts are delayed is because there will reportedly be a big time jump between season 2 and season 3.

An insider has claimed that Sam Levinson is reportedly moving the storyline away from high school and into early adulthood. TheWrap reports that HBO have agreed to give him more time to get it right.

Per TheWrap's insider source, HBO "wanted to give [Levinson] more time to break the story, because there’s a lot more back and forth now that the show is changing in this way."

Over the past few years, there's been a handful of reports about a potential time jump. Cast and crew, including Zendaya and costume designer Heidi Bivens, have all also spoken about the time jump.

Euphoria season 3 is reportedly set to jump forward 5 years. Picture: Alamy

In April 2023, a few months before the writers strike, Heidi Bivens told Vogue that there was "talk" of Euphoria season 3 being set "five years in the future".

Discussing showrunner Sam Levinson, Heidi then continued: "But knowing Sam’s brain, it’s gonna be exciting, and he will challenge all of us, because he won’t want to repeat himself. It’ll be something new for the audience to discover."

While she never confirmed anything about a time jump, Zendaya also expressed that she'd like to see that happen.

"I think it’ll be exciting to explore the characters out of high school," Zendaya told The Hollywood Reporter in August 2022. "I want to see what Rue looks like in her sobriety journey, how chaotic that might look,” she told the outlet. “But also with all the characters, in the sense where they’re trying to figure out what to do with their lives when high school is over and what kind of people they want to be."

