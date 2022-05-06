Selling Sunset's reunion confirms Christine Quinn no longer works at Oppenheim Group

6 May 2022, 12:46

By Katie Louise Smith

Christine Quinn's profile has been removed from the Oppenheim Group website and Jason has confirmed "there's not a place for her" at the brokerage right now.

Does Christine Quinn still work at the Oppenheim Group? It's the question we've all been dying to know the answer to after the dramatic ending of Selling Sunset season 5. And now we have our answer...

Selling Sunset's season 5 reunion episode dropped on Netflix on Friday (May 6), with all the cast members (except Christine) discussing moments from the latest season and spilling tea on their personal lives.

Of course, a Selling Sunset reunion would not be complete without discussing the drama surrounding certain storylines involving Christine either. Was the bribery accusation real? Has Christine's side of the story been shared yet? Has she left? Was she fired? What's going on?

Well, it's now been confirmed that Christine has parted ways with the Oppenheim Group, with Jason saying there is "not a place" for her at the brokerage right now.

Did Christine Quinn leave the Oppenheim Group?

Jason Oppenheim says Christine Quinn has 'no place' at the O Group right now
Jason Oppenheim says Christine Quinn has 'no place' at the O Group right now. Picture: Netflix

At the end of Selling Sunset season 5, it seems very clear that Christine's time at the brokerage was coming to an end. After being accused of bribing a client to work with her instead of Emma Hernan, Jason attempts to contact her to hear her side of the story but Christine doesn't show up to the meeting. (Christine later claimed that there was no meeting.)

The questions about whether or not she would be returning in season 6 got even louder after Christine announced she was starting her very own brokerage. Alongside her husband Christian Dumontet, Christine's new brokerage, RealOpen, will "allow anyone, anywhere to purchase or sell a home via crypto".

A week or so after Selling Sunset season 5 aired, Christine's name, photo and contact information was removed from the Oppenheim Group website.

READ MORE: Christine Quinn calls out Selling Sunset's "fake" storylines

Christine was absent from the Selling Sunset reunion
Christine was absent from the Selling Sunset reunion. Picture: Netflix

Speaking during the Selling Sunset season 5 reunion, Jason explained where he and Christine currently stand to host Tan France.

"We've texted and we haven't really addressed this situation. I mean, she hasn't reached out to talk about it. I know that she has some thoughts on it."

"Right now, there's not a place for her at the Oppenheim Group. In the future, if she takes real estate seriously, if I can get an understanding of her perspective on things, if she changes her behaviour, if she brings in a big listing... There's a lot of reasons where I would consider her having a place at the Oppenheim Group but I have to say that right now, there isn't a place."

Christine did not attend the Selling Sunset reunion because she said she had COVID. She has also not yet responded to any of Jason's comments from the interview. But stay tuned – we probably haven't heard the last Christine Quinn on Selling Sunset just yet!

