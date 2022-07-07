Stranger Things' Caleb McLaughlin lost his voice after filming Max's death scene

By Katie Louise Smith

One thing about the cast of Stranger Things: They will give you the performance of a lifetime every single season.

At the heart of season 4, in and amongst all the plot twists and mind-blowing visuals, is a string of absolutely stunning performances, and fans haven't been able to get enough of the show-stopping turns from the likes of Sadie Sink, Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo and Caleb McLaughlin. (Emmys! For everyone!)

Throughout the season, Caleb McLaughlin turns out another brilliant performance as Lucas Sinclair, but the scene in episode 9? With Lucas and Max? In the Creel House? Where she's dying in his arms? Out of this world. Can't stop thinking about it. I could literally cry right now.

Caleb has now shared some behind-the-scenes insights on how he worked with Sadie to bring that moment to life, and revealed that he screamed and cried so much that he actually lost his voice.

Caleb McLaughlin lost his voice after filming devastating Max scene in Stranger Things 4. Picture: Netflix

Speaking to Vanity Fair, Caleb revealed that he actually had no idea they were about to film that devastating scene until he showed up on set that very day.

"I got on set that day not knowing I was doing that scene," he said. "I was like, ‘Oh, we’re doing that scene today?’ They [the Duffers] were like, 'Yeah, so you better be ready.'"

He continued: "It actually worked out better that way, because if [it was] next week or tomorrow, I’m going to overthink it. If you tell me we’re about to do it, I’m like, 'Okay, cool. Just give me 30 [minutes] to an hour to mentally prepare', and I’m good."

Caleb and Sadie also didn't rehearse the scene, they just jumped straight into filming, checking in with each other to make sure that they were comfortable with the way Caleb was cradling Sadie and sobbing in her face.

"I’m crying and there are snot and tears falling into [Sadie's] eyes and her mouth, and I’m like, ‘Sorry for that!’" he said. "She’s like, ‘No, you’re fine. You’re acting’…. Sadie did a great job of helping me get there."

“Erica, help” was improvised by Caleb. pic.twitter.com/9g5etO5VAz — stranger writers (@strangerwriters) July 2, 2022

As a result, Caleb and Sadie delivered one of the most heartbreaking and devastating moments of the entire series so far.

As Max lay dying in Lucas' arms, Lucas sobs over Max's body and screams for help. The Stranger Things writers' room later confirmed that the line where Lucas chokes out "Erica, help," was actually improvised by Caleb in the moment.

Once Caleb had finished filming the scene with Sadie, he told the publication: "I had to lay down on the floor for like, 20 to 30 seconds to just get my energy back, because all I was doing was crying.

"I lost my voice that week. It definitely took a lot out of me."

All the awards for Caleb McLaughlin. Every single one. I won't take no for an answer.

