Noah Schnapp begged to change Will's hair in Stranger Things 4 but the Duffer brothers refused

Will Byers' iconic bowl cut remains in Stranger Things 4 but Noah Schnapp was desperate to get rid of it.

Noah Schnapp says he wanted to change Will Byers' bowl cut in Stranger Things 4 but the Duffer brothers wouldn't let him.

Ever since Stranger Things debuted in 2016, Will Byers has become infamous for his legendary bowl cut. The hairstyle was a classic among children in the 1980s but it has since become much less popular. As a result, fans have often been divided as to whether or not Will should keep his hair. Some think he should cut it now that he's older. Others love his signature look.

Now, Noah has revealed that he isn't a huge fan of the bowl cut and he actually begged Matt and Ross Duffer to change it.

Speaking to Insider, Will revealed that he's often asked the show's creators to change up Will's style. He said: "I've talked to them so many times like, 'Hey, are we thinking about a new cut for Will?'... There's one more season left, but they're pretty loyal to that cut. I think it is a true kind of '80s classic haircut. So I don't think we're gonna lose it anytime soon."

Noah says that the Duffer brothers insist that the haircut is "of the times". He continued; "That's what they say, but then I talked to my parents and they lived in the '80s. They said they weren't 16 with that haircut, so I don't know."

Noah then revealed that he loves all the memes about Will's hair. He said: "You know what's funny: I just saw a TikTok on my 'For You Page' today and it was this guy being like, 'Noah Schnapp yelling at the Duffers to change the season four haircut,' and it was someone screaming. I reposted it because I thought it was so funny."

Will Byers has had a bowl cut since Stranger Things debuted. Picture: Netflix

Insider also revealed that Noah "joked that he's going to make a PowerPoint presentation, compiling evidence of other '80s haircuts that Will could wear in the upcoming fifth and final season". As for whether Will will change up his hair in Stranger Things 5, Noah said: "I'm hopeful".

What do you think? Is it time Will had a different haircut?

