Stranger Things fans are going feral over Steve Harrington and the thirst is out of control

By Katie Louise Smith

"Feminism leaves my body the moment I see Steve Harrington I'm sooo serious."

Do y'all have a moment to talk about Steve Harrington for a sec? Stranger Things 4 sees the return of our favourite Hawkins Himbo – and fans are sweating over his latest escapades.

Played effortlessly by the talented Joe Keery, Steve Harrington has undeniably had one of the best characters arcs in the entire show. He's gone from Douchey Rich Boy™ to Mom of the Year™ to True American Hero™ to thee undisputed King of Hawkins™.

Steve has been perched near the top of the official 'Hottest Guys In Hawkins' ranking for several seasons, but something about Steve in season 4 has truly sent fans over the edge. They are feral. They are screaming, crying and throwing up. They simply cannot cope with the sheer excellence of Steve 'The Hair' Harrington in the most recent episodes.

If you never saw it for Steve now, you will. Trust me. Steve? At the start of episode 7? A true American heartthrob. And the thirst tweets prove it.

WARNING: Spoilers ahead for Stranger Things 4 Vol 1! If you haven't finished episode 7 yet, bookmark this page and come back to thirst over Steve later.

Steve Harrington, we are thirsting respectfully. Picture: Netflix

If you are not Steve Harrington, keep walking x

men should apologise for not being steve harrington #StrangerThings4 pic.twitter.com/yw1lNnWU2a — andrea🧣st era (@sswiftmelody) May 27, 2022

Max was so real for this.

i relate to max as in i also use music to suppress my feelings i also avoid friends when I'm going through shit and i also would unabashedly stare at shirtless Steve Harrington pic.twitter.com/hOLzBDXW06 — Villanelle (@WritenbyA_Clark) May 28, 2022

Steve killing that Demobat with his bare hands? While shirtless and with no shoes on? KING.

feminism leaves my body the moment i see steve harrington i'm sooo serious #StrangerThings4 https://t.co/03NaXuHtQB — Rai || ST4 Era (@spideyfitzz) May 29, 2022

ok why nobody talk abt how steve harrington killed the bat with his bare hands with no shoes and no tshirt bcs damn #StrangerThings4 #StrangerThings pic.twitter.com/N1DXK5xkW3 — flore (@novemberhue) May 27, 2022

steve harrington once again being a true american hero #StrangerThings pic.twitter.com/PVmx9DBoAG — lindsay (@fadedharrington) May 29, 2022

no because I am on my knees for THE steve harrington moment! this man was barefoot, shirtless, feral, smacking that bat around and *whew*! #SteveHarrington #StrangerThings4 pic.twitter.com/ICAkZ8T6HH — steve harrington's 🦇 | ST4 spoilers (@MimiSometimes) May 27, 2022

Shirtless Steve this, shirtless Steve that... Steve in a cute little yellow sweater? INJECT IT!

steve harrington and his yellow shirt appreciation tweet pic.twitter.com/n0V0mAFcGT — mj. 𓄿 (@cntariogothic) May 27, 2022

I know several people who will volunteer as tribute.

the most unrealistic thing about stranger things is the fact that steve harrington is struggling to find a girlfriend #StrangerThings — pheebs 🧇 (@HARR1NGTONS) May 28, 2022

oh the things i’d do for steve harrington to look at me like this 😭 pic.twitter.com/Ukf6mhEPNy — lindsay (@fadedharrington) May 30, 2022

Steve Harrington, we are looking respectfully. Please don't die in Volume 2. Thanks.

thots and prayers to all my steve harrington sluts if he dies we die pic.twitter.com/BcRKQZwlCa — 🍍francesca🍍 (@francescaaahhhh) May 27, 2022

