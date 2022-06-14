Stranger Things fans think Eddie Munson looks exactly like young Robert Downey Jr. and I can't unsee it

Stranger Things fans are all saying the same thing about Eddie Munson (played by Joseph Quinn). Apparently, people have noticed that he bears a striking resemblance to a young Robert Downey Jr. and you won't be able to unsee it.

In May, Netflix gifted us with Stranger Things 4 after a three-year long wait. Volume 1 (Volume 2 is coming next month, btw!!!) introduced us to a menacing new threat to Hawkins, Vecna, and some new characters including Eddie Munson. Eddie is the head of Hellfire Club and a lover of Dungeons & Dragons, who finds himself stuck right in the middle of Vecna's antics.

Fans have been loving the character and there's one thing they won't stop mentioning… Eddie's resemblance to a young Robert Downey Jr. Yes, people are convinced he's the Iron Man actor's long lost son.

Stranger Things fans think Eddie Munson looks exactly like young Robert Downey Jr. and I can't unsee it.
Stranger Things fans think Eddie Munson looks exactly like young Robert Downey Jr. and I can't unsee it. Picture: Netflix, Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Don't see it? Well take a look at the evidence. Floppy brunette locks? Check. Impeccable jawline? Check. Big doe eyes? Check, check, check.

Fans have been discussing Eddie's looks in comparison to Robert's online. One fan tweeted: "Joseph Quinn who played Eddie Munson in #StrangerThings looks like a young Robert Downey Junior you cant change my mind."

Another agreed, writing: "When are we going to discuss that Eddie from #StrangerThings4 looks like a young Robert Downey Jr and Steve looks like Brendan Fraser? Hello?!"

Do you see it? Tweet us @popbuzz and let us know!

