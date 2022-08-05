Kim Kardashian faces backlash after sharing her body fat percentage on Instagram

By Katie Louise Smith

"Kim Kardashian broadcasting her body fat percentage to the world is wildly inappropriate and triggering for anyone with an eating disorder." [CW: Eating disorders and body image.]

CONTENT WARNING: This article contains information that could be triggering to people with eating disorders and those who struggle with body image.

Kim Kardashian has sparked another round of backlash and criticism concerning body image and weight loss, after sharing a video of her body scan in which she revealed her low body fat percentage and, for some reason, her bone density.

Revealing her report with her 328 million followers, Kim posted a video of her body scan results and went on to excitedly share that her "bones are stronger than 93-97 percent of people," and that her body fat score (which has decreased from 25% to 18.8%) placed her in the "athlete category".

Questioning her decision to share that information, people on social media, doctors and eating disorder experts have now called Kim out for promoting unrealistic, irresponsible and potentially dangerous body standards to her millions and millions of followers.

Kim Kardashian criticised for sharing her body fat percentage on social media. Picture: Todd Owyoung/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images), @kimkardashian via Instagram

While fans will know that Kim works out regularly and eats a healthy diet, others have been concerned that some vulnerable followers may not realise all the other efforts that the star has gone to in order to obtain her current physique. (Earlier this week, for example, Kim shared a photo of a stomach tightening procedure on her Instagram story.)

On TikTok, weight loss surgeon Dr. Kais Rona (@kaisthesurgeon) also chimed in on Kim's body scan, adding: "I’m not going to make any assumptions, I’m sure she eats healthy, I’m sure she exercises, but understand that this is someone who has every resource imaginable at their fingertips."

He continued: "For this reason, I feel like it’s so important not to compare yourself to these influencers or celebrities who probably have decent genetics but also endless resources available to them."

On the Kardashian Reddit thread, users were also baffled by Kim's comments about her bone density: "Literally bragging about having stronger bones than people! I’m a known Kim apologist, but this is too weird."

Eating Disorder organisations have also expressed concern about Kim sharing her body fat percentage with millions of followers. In a statement to Junkee, Eating Disorders Victoria, criticised Kim for “adding another yardstick” for people with eating disorders and body image issues to compare themselves to.

I’m not one to hate on the Kardashians but fucking hell Kim Kardashian broadcasting her body fat percentage to the world is wildly inappropriate and triggering for anyone with an eating disorder — lavender baj (@lavosaurus) August 4, 2022

girl not kim k posting her body fat percentage as if mama doesn’t get fat reducing treatment every other day — ☻ (@alyssaisabelg) August 4, 2022

Back in June, Kim was called out for "bragging" about the drastic weight loss she went through in order to fit into Marilyn Monroe's dress at the Met Gala.

Kim was labelled irresponsible for promoting the loss of a substantial amount of weight in such a short time, with people like Riverdale's Lili Reinhart saying it was "fucked on 100s of levels" because "millions of young men and women are looking up to you and listening to your every word".

Kim defended herself at the time, comparing her journey to that of an actor preparing to transform their body for movie role.

Kim has yet to respond to any of the backlash surrounding her body scan Instagram story.

If you, or someone you know, is a struggling with their body image or an eating disorder, the following organisations may be able to help:

