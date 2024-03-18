Ariana Grande's Wicked co-star Bowen Yang says rumours about her dating life are not true

By Sam Prance

Ariana Grande has recently faced intense public scrutiny over her relationships with Dalton Gomez and Ethan Slater.

Ariana Grande's close friend and Wicked co-star Bowen Yang has shut down the false rumours surrounding her dating life.

Ever since Ariana Grande divorced realtor Dalton Gomez and started dating actor Ethan Slater, rumours about her personal life have spread like wildfire on social media. Even though, Page Six has reported that Ariana and Ethan were both single when they began seeing each other, people have turned on Ariana based on assumptions about her relationships.

Now, Saturday Night Live star Bowen Yang has criticised the backlash Ariana has faced and stated that the narrative about her is wrong.

Ariana Grande's Wicked co-star Bowen Yang says rumours about her dating life are not true. Picture: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images, NBC

Discussing Ariana on his podcast Las Culturistas, Bowen said: "The narrative is wrong. And she's not even outwardly saying that, but the narrative has been incorrect, and people have even retracted things in these stories with no fucking apology to the people who are involved. I can tell you for a fact that what people out there seem to be clinging onto is incorrect."

Bowen also spoke about how it feels to be misunderstood by the media. He said: "I have understood in recent months that a media narrative can be completely consuming and devastating and frustrating to no end because of how wrong it is... pushing absolute falsehoods. I'm sorry, it is a really fucking disorientating thing to experience."

Bowen went on to say: "I'm not going to reveal the actual facts because they're not mine to reveal."

"This is someone who has been a true friend to me and shown me love," he added. "Leave it alone. Just leave it alone. That's all."

Last month, Ariana spoke to Zach Sang about the negativity she's experienced. She said: "We know this about the tabloids and about the media. We selectively remember that this is what the tabloids do to people - especially women - based on whether or not we like the person. We selectively leave space for humanness, for nuance."

Alluding to her relationship with Ethan, Ariana continued: "We don’t need to go into any specifics, but of course there’s an insatiable frustration, inexplicable, hellish feeling with watching people misunderstand the people you love and you and anything."

At the end of 2023, Ariana also took to Instagram to say: "I have never felt [...] so deeply misunderstood by people who don't know me, who piece whispers together, make what they want out of me and their assumptions of my life."

