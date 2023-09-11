Olivia Rodrigo fans think her The Grudge lyrics are about Taylor Swift

By Sam Prance

This theory about the meaning behind Olivia Rodrigo's 'The Grudge' lyrics has broken the internet.

A theory that Olivia Rodrigo wrote her 'The Grudge' lyrics about Taylor Swift has gone viral online, but is there any truth to it?

Fans of Olivia and Taylor will already know that the two stars have a long history together. Olivia used to regularly post about how much Taylor's music means to her on social media. Then when Olivia started releasing music of her own, Taylor would also often praise Olivia online. Olivia even helped promote Taylor's Fearless (Taylor's Version) with her BFF Conan Gray.

However, in 2021 multiple TikToks comparing Olivia's song 'Deja Vu' to Taylor's 'Cruel Summer' went viral. Taylor was then retroactively added to the credits of 'Deja Vu'. In the years since, both Olivia and Taylor have stopped interacting with each other both on and offline, which has now led people to suspect that the two stars fell out over the 'Deja Vu' incident.

Neither star has ever confirmed that there's any truth to the fallout rumours. Nevertheless, fans began theorising that Olivia's song 'Vampire' was about Taylor, and now people think that 'The Grudge' on her new album Guts is also about the singer.

Are Olivia Rodrigo's 'The Grudge' lyrics about Taylor Swift?

Are Olivia Rodrigo's The Grudge lyrics about Taylor Swift? The theory explained. Picture: Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images, Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

In 'The Grudge', Olivia sings about being heartbroken and having her trust betrayed by someone that she loved. The song is written in a way that the lyrics could apply to an ex or a former friend but fans think that they could also apply to Taylor.

In the opening verse, Olivia sings: "I have nightmares each week about that Friday in May / One phone call from you and my entire world was changed". The comparisons between 'Deja Vu' and 'Cruel Summer' started going viral in May 2021 and Taylor was officially added to the credits of 'Deja Vu' just weeks later in July 2021.

In the bridge, Olivia adds: "You built me up to watch me fall / You have everything and you still want more". Fans theorise that the lyric could apply to Taylor being one of the most successful artists of all time and still seeking to be credited on 'Deja Vu'. Although again, it's unclear if Taylor ever asked to be credited on it.

In the final chorus, Olivia sings: "I try to be tough, I try to be mean / But even after all this, you're still everything to me." Instead of an ex, the fan theory suggests the lyric could apply to Olivia still loving Taylor's music in spite of what has happened between them.

People have also pointed out that the intro of the song is 13 seconds long which, as any Swiftie will know, is Taylor's favourite number.

Olivia Rodrigo - the grudge (Official Lyric Video)

Reacting to the song, one fan tweeted: "Read all the lyrics to the new Olivia Rodrigo album. The drama. The anger. I wasn’t on board with vampire being about Taylor swift. But convinced by the lyrics of the grudge. And now I think Taylor really started beef with a literal teenager."

Another wrote: "And if i say i never believed that vampire was about taylor because it doesn't make sense at all but the grudge actually does then what."

Someone added: "The grudge is about taylor and you can’t convince me otherwise."

Read all the lyrics to the new Olivia Rodrigo album. The drama. The anger. I wasn’t on board with vampire being about Taylor swift. But convinced by the lyrics of the grudge. And now I think Taylor really started beef with a literal teenager. Will be on repeat — Mars (@MarsNRetrowave) September 7, 2023

and if i say i never believed that vampire was about taylor because it doesn't make sense at all but the grudge actually does then what — isa (@lavenderfishboy) September 8, 2023

the grudge is about taylor and you can’t convince me otherwise pic.twitter.com/WXvi2QnMuh — rip osnapitzmario (@beyonceaegyo) September 9, 2023

Olivia Rodrigo’s new song “The Grudge” is absolutely about Taylor Swift, right? #GUTS pic.twitter.com/PRWNWloLln — Gibson Johns (@gibsonoma) September 8, 2023

The Grudge is 100% about Taylor. I feel bad for Olivia, clearly she felt so betrayed by her. — bettyinthelakes (@bettyinthelakez) September 8, 2023

I’m not trying to put women against each other but MAYBE … and I’m just saying MAYBE the grudge by Olivia Rodrigo is about Taylor Swift…. — bean (@totalteenbean) September 8, 2023

Before we let our minds run wild, it's worth mentioning that Olivia is yet to discuss the inspiration behind 'The Grudge' at all. She also did previously shut down rumours that 'Vampire' is about Taylor. Speaking to The Guardian, she said: 'I was very surprised when people thought that.'

Given that neither Taylor nor Olivia have never said that they've fallen out, let alone written any songs about each other, it's worth reiterating that this is all just a theory. So, as always, you can stan both icons in peace!

What do you think? Are people reading too much into it?

Olivia Rodrigo - 'The Grudge' lyrics

VERSE 1

I have nightmares each week about that Friday in May

One phone call from you and my entire world was changed

Trust that you betrayed, confusion that still lingers

Took everything I loved and crushed it in between your fingers

And I doubt you ever think about the damage that you did

But I hold on to every detail like my life depends on it

My undying love, now, I hold it like a grudge

And I hear your voice every time that I think I'm not enough

CHORUS

And I try to be tough, but I wanna scream

How could anybody do the things you did so easily?

And I say I don't care, I say that I'm fine

But you know I can't let it go, I've tried, I've tried, I've tried for so long

It takes strength to forgive, but I don't feel strong

VERSE 2

The arguments that I've won against you in my head

In the shower, in the car and in the mirror before bed

Yeah, I'm so tough when I'm alone and I make you feel so guilty

And I fantasize about a time you're a little fucking sorry

And I try to understand why you would do this all to me

You must be insecure, you must be so unhappy

And I know, in my heart, hurt people hurt people

And we both drew blood, but, man, those cuts were never equal

CHORUS

And I try to be tough, but I wanna scream

How could anybody do the things you did so easily?

And I say I don't care, I say that I'm fine

But you know I can't let it go, I've tried, I've tried, I've tried for so long

It takes strength to forgive, but I don't feel strong

BRIDGE

Ooh, do you think I deserved it all?

Ooh, your flowers filled with vitriol

You built me up to watch me fall

You have everything and you still want more

CHORUS

I try to be tough, I try to be mean

But even after all this, you're still everything to me

And I know you don't care, I guess that that's fine

But you know I can't let it go, I've tried, I've tried, I've tried for so long

It takes strength to forgive, but I'm not quite sure I'm there yet

