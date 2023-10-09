Taylor Swift 'conspiracy theory' goes viral after her appearance at the Jets game

9 October 2023, 17:01 | Updated: 9 October 2023, 17:06

Taylor Swift spotted at Kansas City Chiefs game

By Sam Prance

"When you Google 'Taylor Swift and the Jets' you don't get the story about her jet emissions… you're gonna get Taylor Swift at the Jets game."

A new Taylor Swift ‘conspiracy theory’ has emerged and you know what? If it’s true, it’s actually kind of genius, to be honest.

As we all know, Taylor Swift is now in her NFL era. Nothing has been confirmed but she’s rumoured to be dating Kansas City Chief’s player Travis Kelce after the two stars have been spotted holding hands. She has also attended two of his games so far, but it’s the New York Jets game that she attended at the start of October that has sparked a new conspiracy theory...

The keyword is "Jets" and it all circles back to Taylor facing backlash online for how often she uses her private jet in 2022.

READ MORE: Taylor Swift fans slams podcaster's "disgusting" comments about her and Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift 'conspiracy theory' goes viral after her appearance at the Jets game
Taylor Swift 'conspiracy theory' goes viral after her appearance at the Jets game. Picture: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

Back in August 2022, Taylor came under fire after sustainability marketing firm Yard named her as the top celebrity who used their private jet the most, beating the likes of Kim Kardashian and Jay-Z. According to Yard, Taylor's jet went on 170 total flights in a year and spent 15.9 days in the air. They estimate that her flight emissions were 8,293.54 tonnes of carbon.

Altogether, Taylor's carbon emissions worked out as more than 1000 times those of the average person. A spokesperson for Taylor later slammed Yard's report in a statement to Rolling Stone. They argued: "Taylor’s jet is loaned out regularly to other individuals. To attribute most or all of these trips to her is blatantly incorrect."

But that didn’t stop the internet from running with it and flooding the timelines with memes, joking that Taylor doesn't care about the climate.

Thousands of news articles then flooded Google, cementing the conversation about Taylor’s private jet emissions within her search results.

Swifties now think that Taylor might have attended the Jets vs. Chiefs game with a group of celebrity friends in an attempt to try and bury all of those articles in Google.

Now, when you google ‘Taylor Swift Jets’, the majority of the results are all about her attending the game with her besties instead of her private jet usage.

TikTok’s resident pop culture PR expert Molly McPherson also called the move “brilliant”.

She said: "Of course, she went to the Jets game for SEO reputation busting. So when you Google 'Taylor Swift and the Jets' you don't get the story about her jet emissions… you're gonna get Taylor Swift at the Jets game.”

This isn't the first time that Swifties have theorised that Taylor has done something to clear up her Google searches either.

There's a vault track on 1989 (Taylor's Version) called 'Slut!', and some fans think Taylor is releasing the song in order to make articles slut-shaming her disappear when you search 'Taylor Swift slut' in Google.

One person tweeted: "When you google ‘taylor swift slut’ now her song will come up instead of slut shaming about her and her dating life."

We'll have to wait for the song to come out to find out whether that's the case or not.

Obviously, the Jets theory is just a theory… Maybe Taylor did just want to go and see Travis play again – and the next game just happened to be a Jets game.

Either way, it’s a low-key win for Taylor Swift’s PR team. Or maybe not seeing as we’re now all talking about her private jet usage again…

