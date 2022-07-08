Joseph Quinn says he "cried his eyes out" after Stranger Things 4 filming wrapped

By Sam Prance

"I was a little gutted 'cause I thought that if I worked hard enough they might bring me back for another season."

Joseph Quinn has opened up about his Stranger Things 4 experience and how gutted he was when he learned Eddie's fate.

It's crazy to think that Joseph Quinn wasn't part of the Stranger Things universe until now. As soon as Volume 1 dropped, he and his character Eddie Munson instantly became fan faves among the Stranger Things community. And that fandom only intensified in Volume 2, when Eddie heroically died saving Hawkins. Honestly, the writers are so wrong for doing that.

And it turns out fans weren't the only ones upset by Eddie's death. Joseph Quinn has now revealed that, when he finished filming, he "cried his eyes out" because the idea of saying goodbye to Stranger Things was so emotional for him.

Will Eddie Munson be in Stranger Things 5?

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly about whether he knew Eddie was going to die when he was cast, Joseph said: "I didn't know for certain. I wasn't optioned for another season, so I had a suspicion that they had something planned. I was a little gutted 'cause I thought that if I worked hard enough they might bring me back for another season, but that didn't work."

Joseph added: "So, yeah, I was kind of gutted that I was only there for one season, but to be part of it in any capacity is still pretty great." Entertainment Weekly then asked if he has any hope that Eddie will be back after Dacre Montgomery made a brief return after Billy's death in season 3 and Joseph said: "Yeah. There might be a little something. We'll see."

Might be a little something? We need the Duffer brothers to promise us there will be a little something. We're not ready to let go of our sweet king Eddie Munson just yet!

As for what Joseph did when filming on Stranger Things 4 wrapped, he said: "I had a shot of tequila in the camera truck, and I went home and I cried my eyes out." No. I'm not crying you are.

