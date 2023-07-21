Does the house get sold in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2? Here's what happens in the books

Lola Tung broke her foot filming The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2

By Sam Prance

The Cousins Beach house is under threat in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2, so what happens to it?

In The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2, Conrad, Jeremiah and Belly attempt to stop the Cousins Beach house being sold. Do they succeed though? We may be still awaiting the answer in the show but we can reveal what happens in the books.

Much of the drama in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2 revolves around Susannah's death and how it affects each of the characters. In the wake of Susannah's passing, Conrad and Jeremiah learn that their estranged aunt Julia co-owns Susannah's beloved beach house. Not only that but she is now trying to sell it with their distant father Adam.

READ MORE: The Summer I Turned Pretty fans slam viewers bullying Skye actor Elsie Fisher online

The season follows Conrad, Jeremiah and Belly in their quest to save the house and the books might reveal if they do it.

Is the beach house sold in The Summer I Turned Pretty books?

Does the house get sold in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2? Here's what happens in the books. Picture: Prime Video

As it stands in the show, things aren't looking good for the beach house. In episode 4, Steven manages to prevent Julia from doing an open house by breaking the aircon. The gang then go to the boardwalk. However, they return to find out that Julia has removed every single piece of furniture from Cousins in a bid to sell it as soon as possible.

Fans of the books will already know that the show has made some significant changes to the books. For example aunt Julia and cousin Skye weren't in the books. Instead, in It's Not Summer Without You, Conrad and Jeremiah's father, Adam, tries to sell the house completely of his own accord.

When Conrad tells a real estate agent visiting the house that it's no longer being put up for sale, Adam shows up to inform Conrad that it will be sold no matter what. Conceding, Jeremiah decides to throw one last party at the house. The party ends with Belly drunk and calling her mum Laurel to help.

READ MORE: The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3: Release date, cast, plot and book spoilers

Is the beach house sold in The Summer I Turned Pretty books? Picture: Prime Video

Laurel is originally outraged that Belly lied to her about being with Conrad and Jeremiah at the Cousins beach house. Laurel tries to take Belly home. However, Belly refuses and says she wishes Susannah were her mother. She also says Susannah would never forgive her for not fighting to save the house. Laurel reacts by slapping Belly.

However, Laurel then apologises for the slap and for not being there for Belly as they were both dealing with their grief. She agrees to help save the house and invites Adam back. Laurel then persuades Adam to keep the house because it means everything to the boys. Adam agrees on the condition that Conrad returns to school and passes his exams.

Belly and Jeremiah help Conrad study for his exams, he passes and the house remains theirs. In other words, if the show stays true to the books, fans needn't worry about the Cousins beach house being sold.

There's also a lot of love triangle drama and Belly decides who she belongs with. To find out who Belly chooses in the books, check out our breakdown of who she ends up with here.

Read more about The Summer I Turned Pretty here: