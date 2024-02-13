Who will perform at Super Bowl halftime show 2025? All the latest rumours from Miley Cyrus, Taylor Swift and Lil Wayne

13 February 2024, 16:39 | Updated: 13 February 2024, 16:51

Super Bowl half-time show to celebrate my journey, says Usher

By Katie Louise Smith

Here's all the latest rumours, speculation and odds on which superstar will headline the halftime show in New Orleans, Louisiana.

With Usher's show-stopping, star-studded Super Bowl halftime show firmly cemented as one of the best in recent years, all eyes are now focused on who will take to the prestigious stage next.

Over the past 10 years, the likes of Beyoncé, Rihanna, Jennifer Lopez, Shakira, The Weeknd, and Bruno Mars have all put on incredible performances that we still can't stop talking about.

2025 looks set to be yet another banger with a whole host of incredible names being thrown around by fans, experts and bookmakers. Lil Wayne? Miley Cyrus? Taylor Swift?

It's still far too early to have any idea of who will be performing at the 2025 Super Bowl halftime show (it's usually announced in September) but here's all the biggest names and speculation so far.

Who will perform at the 2025 Super Bowl halftime show?

Super Bowl halftime show 2025: Who will headline?
Super Bowl halftime show 2025: Who will headline? Picture: Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images, Erika Goldring/Getty Images, Christopher Polk/Penske Media via Getty Images

Miley Cyrus

According to Sportsbookreview, Miley is one of the contenders to take to the stage for the halftime show in 2025. However, there is no reliable source that has confirmed she is in actual talks as of yet, despite the viral tweets.

Last year, it was heavily speculated that Miley could end up headlining the halftime show, but those rumours and theories fell flat when Usher was announced in September 2023.

But now, fresh off a double Grammy win and an absolutely show-stopping performance of 'Flowers', Miley's name seems to be back in the conversation. And fans are desperate for it to happen too.

2024 looks let to be a big year for Miley as her mother Tish has already hinted that she's working on her next album. Miley also recently revealed why she doesn't like touring or performing for large crowds, but could she make an exception for the Super Bowl halftime show?

Will Miley Cyrus play the Super Bowl halftime show in 2025?
Will Miley Cyrus play the Super Bowl halftime show in 2025? Picture: Getty

Taylor Swift

It wouldn't be a Super Bowl halftime show conversation without mentioning Taylor Swift. Taylor obviously became a huge part of 2023/24's NFL season thanks to her relationship with the Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce, but there's absolutely no doubt she could make an even bigger mark on the Super Bowl with her own spectacular halftime show.

According to Sportsbookreview, Taylor is an early front-runner.

Despite reportedly turning down the gig in the past, allegedly due to a "long-term partnership" with Coca-Cola, 2025 seems like the perfect time for Taylor to finally take to the stage. By early 2025, Taylor will have wrapped up her record-breaking Eras tour and, depending on when she's planning to release her final re-record, will hopefully own all her music.

Topping off the biggest few years of her career so far with the Super Bowl halftime show where she'll perform songs that she finally owns? The ratings will be through the roof!

Will Taylor Swift headline the Super Bowl halftime show in 2025?
Will Taylor Swift headline the Super Bowl halftime show in 2025? Picture: Getty

Lil Wayne

Per Sportsbookreview's report, Lil Wayne is the favourite when it comes to odds on who will take to the halftime stage in 2025.

Super Bowl 2025 will be hosted in New Orleans, where Lil Wayne is from. He's never performed during a halftime show before, as a headliner or a special guest, but the odds are in his favour for 2025.

In a recent interview on the 4HUNNID podcast, Lil Wayne actually threw his name into the ring and revealed that he's actively trying to make it happen. "I will not lie to you, I have not got a call or nothing," he said. "But we are praying. We praying. We keeping our fingers crossed. I’m working hard. I’mma make sure this next album and everything I do is killer. I wanna just make it hard for them not to holler at the boy."

Will Lil Wayne headline the Super Bowl halftime show in 2025?
Will Lil Wayne headline the Super Bowl halftime show in 2025? Picture: Getty

Drake

Speaking of Lil Wayne, his frequent collaborator and former mentee Drake is also one of the names that frequently pops up in conversation about headlining the Super Bowl.

Drake also features on Sportsbookreview's lists of odds, but so far, there's been no chat or confirmation that the star has ever been in talks to headline.

Drake would be an incredibly solid choice as one of the biggest and most popular artists in the world, but whether he'll headline in 2025 remains to be seen. If Lil Wayne headlines, it's possible that Drake could finally make an appearance as a guest on the big stage.

Will Drake headline the Super Bowl halftime show in 2025?
Will Drake headline the Super Bowl halftime show in 2025? Picture: Getty

Elsewhere, the likes of Dua Lipa, Nicki Minaj, Post Malone and Justin Bieber also appear on Sportsbookreview's list of odds.

Jay-Z has also recently teased that he could one day headline the halftime show. Since 2019, Jay-Z and his company Roc Nation have played a key role in choosing the talent to perform during the game. "I thought it would be selfish to pick myself too early," he joked during a red carpet interview with Entertainment Tonight, explaining why he hasn't done it yet. "Maybe one year. Maybe."

With so many big names still yet to perform on the biggest stage in the world, whoever takes the stage in 2025 will no doubt put on an incredible show.

